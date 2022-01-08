Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the local grocery stores who make you go to the customer service line to return an item in lieu of the grocery cashiers. Why can’t the grocery cashiers execute a refund so I can make my purchases and return something without waiting in two lines?
Onions to these blinking yellow traffic lights. They are particularly dangerous in heavy traffic. One must rely on the other party to know you are attempting a turn. The entire point of lights is to dictate the traffic pattern for safety and not have to rely on the other fellow to know what you’re attempting to do.
Orchids to Destination Hydration. They came out with in an hour of my request and were wonderful. Thank you.
Orchids to the family who graciously gave a gift card to a school that gave it to me. I’m overwhelmed by the generosity that came from this family and the school for believing I am deserving of this gift.
Orchids to Martha at Tavern 95. She was our server on Sunday as our family was together for a meal and drinks. She was amazing, so friendly and attentive and took care of all of us with a big smile and bringing us all our wants and needs. Bless you Martha and we hope to see you again soon!
Orchids to Smith’s pharmacy. Times have been difficult and I was having a hard time affording my medication. The lady at Smith’s helped pay for my medication and got me 50 points on my Smith’s card. It’s things like this that make the world go around. I know it may not be much, but it means the world to me.
Orchids to Autoworks! You go above and beyond and so very honest! You guys are the best!
Orchids to Billy at Walgreens. Happy retirement to you! You are so helpful and so good at being such a smart and sweet person at the photo department. I Will miss you.
