Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Victor at the newly-opened Roadhouse Market and Butcher for their wonderful fresh fruit and vegetables, but most especially their quality selection of fine meats! I got a filet mignon that melted in my mouth and will only buy meat from Victor, from now on!Thanks, Victor!
Orchids to our Elks Lodge for the fantastic and patriotic picnic potluck!
Orchids to Todd at J.D’uva plumbing. He came to replace our leaking water heater and noticed the warranty might be applicable. He made some calls and we got a water heater through our warranty saving us hundreds of dollars! Thank you J. D’uva and Todd!
Onions to the restaurant that allows cats and dogs inside at the table drinking from the restaurant’s water glass. The cat meowed the entire time I was trying to eat. Is this not against the health code?
Onions to the diner. With six waitresses and four cooks, we waited over 30 minutes for our breakfast. Our order was ready, but our waitress was nowhere to be found. So it sat up on the counter for another 10 minutes. We won’t be back.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body for coming to our rescue this past week! They were very professional and very fairly priced and got us back on the road fast! Thanks again for your wonderful service!
Orchids to Scott at Catching Air air conditioning repair service. My air conditioning unit went out Saturday over the holidays. I called the installer four times and they still haven’t returned my call. I called Catching Air and they were at my house and repaired the air conditioning unit within 45 minutes.
Orchids to Robert at the UPS for going above and beyond duty to help me print something off of my phone. Being an old lady, it’s so much harder to exist in this computer and technical age. Thanks for the help.
Orchids to Andrew at the downtown Verizon store for clarifying my phone bill and data to me. You were very patient to this Grandma.
