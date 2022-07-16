Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to A - Z Landscaping for their professional expertise in taking my rough ideas and implementing a landscape that is absolutely beautiful. I highly recommend this firm. Very easy to work with and they do what they say they will do in a timely manner.
Onions to false advertising. We had passed by a car wash the day before and noticed they were offering free car washes for “tomorrow”. When we stopped by they tried to charge us for a car wash and said “read the sign.”
Onions to my internet service for placing a fine of three dollars a month on a bill if you don’t auto pay. Other companies give a discount instead of imposing a fine. I’ve been with them for years and don’t go online to do statements. Please! Change is hard for
old folks.
Orchids to nurse practitioner, Tammy, at Arizona Desert Dermatology for the fantastic care and treatment of my skin cancer on my face and scalp. For several years you have been excellent with your prescribed treatments. I now am cancer free with no surgeries, just effective
treatments. You are the best! I’ll be your patient for a long time if you’ll put up with me. DN.
Orchids to Tim, owner of Tire and Auto Service Center, as he is my “Hero” many times over in dealing with issues regarding my Corvette. He is totally honest, dependable, professional, and charges a fair price for his services. I would be lost without his guidance.
Onions to whomever came into our backyard and stole our tomatoes. It almost looks like you ate them right there. We forgot to put the wire cages over them for one day and now all of our hard work is gone. Leave our tomatoes alone. We are devastated.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
