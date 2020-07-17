Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Onions to the restaurants. Last night I went to a restaurant to pick up an order and I was the only person in an utterly packed house to be wearing a mask. I am at high risk and have high risk loved ones, so don’t understand why people are so self-absorbed.
Orchids to Jen at the Dollar General! She’s a hard worker and she’s always smiling and very pleasant. Actually, all the workers there are friendly. Thank you!
Onions to those politicizing covid-19. Especially business owners against masks. If everyone wore a mask businesses would be open. Your ignorance and conspiracy theories are working against your own best interest.
Orchids to Gene Lyons editorial. It was right on!
Onions to feeling overwhelmed with family obligations.
Orchids to True Care Urgent Care for having such a nice clean facility. It is really appreciated especially during this pandemic. Wonderful staff, and patient care.
Onions to not enforcing bars who are breaking the law. Community spread is being proven. Mostly from bars due to inhibitions being reduced from the effects of alcohol. The patrons then shop, work, etc. with us. Should we hold the cops or bar owners responsible when the devastating effects hit home?
Onions to city leaders. Duh. Closing the channel to mooring only did backfire. Why weren’t the beaches closed. What did you expect? And yes, the boats also set up shade structures when moored.
Onions to us. Gasoline in Bullhead City, Arizona is $1.69 a gallon. In Lake Havasu City, Arizona gasoline is $2.29 a gallon. 60 cents a gallon more in Lake Havasu. I guess we should drive to Bullhead to get our gasoline from now on.
