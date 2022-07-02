Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to illegal left turns. I am tired of watching multiple cars making a left from the drive through mail deposit or the Post Office exit when it is clearly marked “no left hand turns.” Either take the sign down or enforce it!
Onions to cramping saunas in a small space. The gym was running great before it got new owners. Kelly’s an asset to “my gym”. Orchids to Kelly, you’re awesome.
Onions to the burger company CEO! You have an employee who has worked for your company for 27 years and never missed a day, and you give him a baggie with movie tickets, life savers, and other dumb stuff! That doesn’t show any appreciation at all, you cheapskate!
Orchids to Will and Debbie who righted and policed all of the vandalized overturned trash cans all along the Bridgewater Channel. Such unsolicited community service is appreciated and enjoyed by all. Thank you.
Orchids to Quality Inn Sunset Room Restaurant and Lounge. The food was prepared perfectly. Thank you to the waitress, sorry I didn’t get her name, and the chef, Matthew. We had special requests and they were honored without question.
Onions to the mechanic shop on Acoma for blaming me, a paid in full customer, for him having to reschedule all of his customers just to satisfy me. Then yells at me to come and get my money. Time for a new mechanic.
Onions to the trash! As a 19 year resident of Lake Havasu City, I have never seen so much trash alongside State Route 95. The center median looks like a trash can. Where are the clean up crews and street sweepers? Onions to people who litter and for zero clean up efforts.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
