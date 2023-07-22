Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the casino and the ferry ride! Still very affordable. My friends and I took it over to the casino and had a great lunch. The drinks weren’t bad either, although a tad spendy. We made up for it though when we won $1,500 on the black jack table. Great fun!
Orchids to all of the great ladies of Lake Havasu City who donated yarn for me to make lap robes for the Elks to take to Prescott for the Veterans Administration hospital. I will be one busy gal for the rest of the year. You were all great. Thanks again.
Orchids to “The Weatherman” and his crew. During these deadly hot days they have been to our home three times to get our air conditioning unit working and today replaced our entire system in record time. Thanks, guys, from the bottoms of our heart! Your team is amazing! Castaway
Orchids to John at HPC. He is the best in the business at keeping the pests at bay. He is thorough, reliable and the best guy all the way around! We couldn’t ask for better service! Thanks, Castaway
Orchids to all of the air conditioning guys working in this heat to keep the rest of us cool! Our hat is off to all of you! Thanks.
Orchids to Ellie, the best seamstress ever! You went above and beyond and we are very grateful to you! Thanks, the Dulls.
Orchids to the young man at a Chevron station who asked me if I needed help opening my gas tank. Thankfully I did not but I appreciate him for asking. I wish he were my neighbor.
Orchids to everyone at Paws and Claws. Jack Steele is very appreciative of the care given by this excellent staff. He’s gaining weight and feeling much better dealing with his recent struggles. Thanks again to this caring staff.
