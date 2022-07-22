Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the 1940s aircraft in the air a couple of weeks ago. I swear it resembled a Curtiss P-40 Warhawk but I couldn’t be sure. Next time you’re in the area, feel welcome to buzz my home all you want. You are a gorgeous sight to see!
Onions to party behind us on the golf course. You yelled to each other constantly, which was a distraction to everyone around you, and then you tried to rush us the entire game! Please, learn your etiquette, or at least sober up.
Orchids to the person who returned my car keys I dropped while shopping in the store. I was in such a panic, the weather was so hot and I was so afraid all of my ice cream and frozen groceries would melt when I got out to the car and realized that I didn’t have my keys. I went directly to customer service and some wonderful, considerate person had turned them in. Oh, thank God! Thank you so much whoever you are!
Onions to fireworks. Ban all sales and use of fireworks. We were lucky that no fires were started by careless and drunk party-goers.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Clinic, second floor staff, for my recent procedure. You guys were fantastic, especially Vicky. Thank you, Ken.
Onions to blaming the cops and saying that they have it out for your children. It was your children who decided to steal, use drugs and continually break the law. You bringing men/young guys in and out of their lives is probably the root cause. Start being a mom.
Orchids to Dr. Anderson and his team at Lakeside Orthopedic Institute for the great care they gave replacing my right knee. It’s been a little over two weeks now and recovery is coming along. He did my left knee a year and a half ago. Great job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.