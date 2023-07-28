Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the toxic staff who keep showing good employees the door. When are we going to get smart and show you the door?
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to The Weatherman Air Conditioning and Heating company in Lake Havasu City for getting a repair done for an elderly lady on Swordfish Drive in a speedy time frame and at a fair price. Her air conditioning stopped working and the temperature inside her home was at 90 degrees. After calling The Weatherman to come look at the issue, the technicians arrived within one hour and found the problem, had it repaired and back-up running fast. Her cats and mom are happy! Thanks to service technicians Tobin and Jacob.
Orchids to the Las Vegas Airporter Shuttle Service. I had the need to use their service this past weekend. The driver, Victor, was very pleasant and helpful. The young ladies who answered the phones were very helpful also. I highly recommend them if you need a shuttle to or from the airport.
Orchids to River Stone Works for the superb installation of our new counter tops and sink. I found the entire crew to be punctual, courteous, and skilled. They are a good company with good people.
Orchids to the pedestrian crossing signal light at Pima and Acoma. I was skeptical of the taxpayers’ money having been spent there, but I do see school children using it more than I thought. Kudos to the city!
Orchids to Shugrue’s for having such phenomenal food and service. My wife and I ventured out to eat for the first time in a couple of years and chose an old favorite. We were so glad we did! The food and service has only gotten better. We will be back!
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing for working me into their very busy schedule. Even though it wasn’t an emergency, they were willing to squeeze me into their existing appointments for that day and I thoroughly appreciate it. There are no small plumbing problems!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
