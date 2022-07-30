Another beautiful day in Havasu....
Orchids to Pat at First Choice Automotive for identifying the problems with misfiring in our 2018 Ford Edge and recommendations to get it repaired.

Orchids to Cindy Dionne of Coldwell Banker A Team Realty. She is super friendly, knowledgeable and professional. We found the perfect house for my sister and brother- in-law so they could move here from rainy Oregon and be closer to me! We would highly recommend her if you are needing a real estate agent.
Orchids to Affordable Landscaping & Maintenance for an excellent job of trimming all our desert plants and trees. They also cleaned up all the trimmings and our yard looks beautiful! I highly recommend this landscaping service.
Orchids to Freedom Roofing. My new tile roof looks beautiful. The workmanship was outstanding and the job was started and completed as quoted. Customer service was excellent.
Orchids to the girl who gets the job done when called upon. That is the manager Denise at code enforcement. She is the very best. Thank you, Denise.
Orchids to Linda’s Italian Food Jerky and Sausage. The customer service and sausages are excellent! The quality of their products has never wavered, and are always delicious!
Orchids to well behaved guests. Just a friendly reminder to all of the guests in this town, that there are hard-working families with children who live here full-time. There are laws here, just like in California. Remember whose town this is. Thank you to those who respect Lake Havasu City.
Onions to the private clubs in Lake Havasu City for being “gun free zones”. All a criminal has to do is ring the bell and he is in with the gun of his choice. I’d at least like a fighting chance.
