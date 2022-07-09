Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the customer representative at my vehicle’s customer care department. The paint on my $55,000 car has faded and she says it’s the outside elements. It’s in the garage and only has 26,000 miles on the odometer. She didn’t care, wasn’t willing to talk about it, and that was it. Terrible customer service.
Onions to the onions about making a left turn from the post office lot. If you feel offended you should make a citizen’s arrest because I do not think the police or the post office can write somebody a ticket.
Orchids to all of the men who suit up and show up. These men work in the most awful conditions, especially here in Lake Havasu City, with the very high temperatures. Every time I pass a work site and see these men working and supporting their families; it makes me proud of all of you.
Onions to the soft serve ice cream place. They are serving watered-down soft serve and not honoring paid-for gift cards. The nice young man behind the counter said the gift card reader hasn’t worked for months. I tried twice to use the cards but no luck! Bad business practices.
Onions to all of the regulars and visitors taking the aqua aerobics class at the aquatic center. Please be aware of others taking the class. Your constant chatter makes it difficult to follow instructions. Many of us take this class seriously so please, be quiet.
Orchids to the person who returned our toilet paper and sunglasses at Smith’s grocery store that was left in the shopping cart. I asked my mother to call Smith’s because you never know, and sure enough, some caring person did.
Onions to fireworks. Ban all sales and use of fireworks. Small children and pets are terrified. Some pets disappear for days. There is a burn hazard also.
Onions and rotten tomatoes to the bozos on Diablo who continue shooting off the loud booming fireworks at night! The fourth was 4 days ago! Knock it off!
