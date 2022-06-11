Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Linda at Walmart pharmacy. She went above and beyond helping me with a medication issue. She is Great! Thanks again, Linda.
Orchids to Nicki, Walgreens pharmacy technician. She was very helpful to this senior filling out all the paperwork that goes with immunizations. Thanks again, Nicki, I really appreciated it.
Orchids to Nichelle, server at Breakwater Grill. Very good service, friendly and helpful. Thanks for taking such good care of us. You are great! Thanks.
Orchids to the staff at Republic Services for making the extra effort to remove a heavy safe from our residence. It took several workers to lift it away, but they got it done quickly. Great customer service!
Orchids to Dr. Adams who knows how to get the prescription right for my eyeglasses! Bravo!
Orchids to the Onion giver on digital coupons. Even if you have a smart phone, not even the cashier can help you use the feature. Also seems like a way to sell more customer information.
Orchids to Steven and Emily at northside Verizon for helping an old grandma with the 21st Century phone system.
Onions to pet owners who go on vacation and require pet photos every day. Then they yell because the text came when they were sleeping. If only there was a “Do Not Disturb” on your phone! Yelling at others due to your ineptness is in excusable.
Onions to people who plant a leafy tree a foot away from a corner. The leaves and branches already dangle over the road making it very hard to see other cars when turning left. Why would you plant anything by the road?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(1) comment
...
Nobody reads TNH on Saturday. We are enjoying the lake.
Get wet!
-RobertsonO
...
