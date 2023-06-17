Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the club. What in the world has happened to you? We broke down and went back in after a seven year hiatus but, nope, still a crowd of rotten baked bean-teethers and service by those who have been fired from elsewhere. Practice what you preach.
Orchids, again, to Northshore Plumbing! Doug, Jason, and crew are the best! Thanks for coming to mom’s rescue within minutes of calling for help. Her garage is dry and she’s drinking fresh water. Your staff are always so kind and professional. Pepperwood.
Orchids to Colorado River Weed Control. We had quite a few weeds pop up after the spring spray.
We gave him a call and he was out and resprayed at no cost. This is why we use him. He’s honest,
customer caring and a nice guy too. Thanks.
Orchids to the pharmacy staff at Smith’s pharmacy. They are truly a caring and compassionate crew. Always busy, but they work with a smile on their face, ready to help, albeit, phone or in person. Mike and Sally.
Orchids to Tracy at Londonderry Realty. You are so helpful. Thank you for taking care of my project for me.
Orchids to Tamir at Enterprise Rent-A- Car. This guy is all class. Professional, fast and efficient and he treats every customer like they are the most important thing in front of him. I’ve never been disappointed by his service. Excellent!
Orchids to Mackenzie at Wienerschnitzel. I am so totally impressed with this young woman. We had the opportunity to observe her waiting on customers while enjoying our ice cream treats. Her people skills, service and her hygiene practices are amazing. Definitely management material! Elaine and Shali
Orchids to Steve of Extreme Roofing. From start to finish, prompt and courteous service as well as a fair price. So grateful for a job well done! Elaine
