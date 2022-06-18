Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the female cashier with the nose ring at the local grocery store. If you appear to be that miserable in your job, perhaps you should resign. Smiling and friendly behavior goes along way!
Orchids to Suddenlink contractor Ernesto. He knew exactly what to do to fix my wifi and cable issues inside and outside of the house. He even explained them! Ernesto is a gem, the best technical and customer service ever. Jacob.
Onions to the little silver Toyota that has been parked on Oro Grande for months without moving. The thing needs to be towed.
Orchids to Hobby Lobby for employing a caring and thoughtful young man named Hyron. He went above and beyond his regular duties to help a little old lady in a wheelchair find every thing she needed to complete her project. He is a keeper!
Onions to how much writing skills have deteriorated over the years. I recently read a piece written in 1876 and I was very impressed with the writing style and the content. Much of what we read is misspelled texts on a cell phone.
Onions to the idea of putting in a traffic light at the corner of Jamaica and McCulloch. So sad about the loss of life that occurred there, but on a normal, routine day does that particular intersection get sufficient traffic to justify a stop light and all of the inconvenience that will be with us from here on out?
Orchids to digging up our roads and trenching in anticipation of fiber optical lines. I’m so excited about getting better and faster internet and cable service.
Orchids to Havasu Movies and “Top Gun: Maverick.” I enjoyed a great movie with reasonably pricedpopcorn and Coke.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.