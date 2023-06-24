Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Eric at Jeff’s Restaurant Service. He wouldn’t give up on fixing my microwave/wall oven. He is very pleasant, calls before arriving and is professional. He fixed it and the price was very reasonable.
Onions to the woman in the nail salon Thursday morning who talked loudly on her phone for over 30 minutes. The nine other people in the salon were not interested in your conversation. So rude!
Orchids to Mike at All American Battery for coming to the rescue and replacing my battery when I showed up within minutes of closing time. Yet, without missing a beat, he switched it out and got me on my way! Thanks for the excellent customer service and especially the smile!
Onions to the former HOA president who has made it so difficult for vendors to do their work on the property that they won’t come back. So much for reputation.
Orchids to Mohave Leak Detection for the quick response to fixing the auto fill in my pool. Great job and clean up.
Orchids to Eric and Josh of Mojave Green landscaping for restoring my beautiful yard. Great price and you did everything you said you would. Signed, Hilldale Drive.
Onions to the guy who wrote in stating the man who found a purse in a grocery cart and returned it should be tipped. Why? He just did the honest and right thing. We shouldn’t have to pay someone to do the right thing.
Onions to the house backing up to the wash that can’t pick up trash such as broken dry wall and cardboard boxes. We’re already looking at a box truck and a bright green pontoon boat, but the garbage is too much. Give your neighbor’s view a break.
Orchids to Dr. Yole and his wonderful staff. Such professional, gentle dental appointments with this senior who puts off going to the dentist as long as humanly possible.
