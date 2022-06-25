Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Scoops. I brought my visiting relatives in to Scoops and they did not disappoint. We all had wonderful ice cream sundays and they bought some fudge to take home and share with friends in Michigan. They talked up the fun atmosphere there and the very friendly service. Needless to say, I will bring them back in when they return next summer.
Orchids to Tavern 95 for a fun and delicious dinner. Not only was the food really tasty, the portions were large and the service was outstanding. Very clean, too! Thank you for a great time.
Onions to homeowners who don’t pick up their backyards. As a pool cleaner, I’ve stumbled and tripped over mattresses, potted plants, pet toys and an entire host of useless debris in people’s backyards. Please keep your yards clean if you want good service.
Orchids to Lady Di’s Florist. I ordered their Vintage Vacationer on line for some friends of ours who just bought a camper with plans of traveling the country and it was absolutely perfect. They loved it! It arrived on time and in one piece.
Orchids to “A Natural Massage and Day Spa”. I scheduled a 20 minute steam before my massage and could not believe their steam room. It’s a portable, two person tent or dome-like thing that looks very unimpressive but gives the best steam I’ve ever had. Kudos to you!
Orchids to the onion-giver regarding clean bathrooms. I could not agree more, if you can’t keep your bathroom clean, what else is dirty? Clean bathrooms speak volumes about your business.
Orchids to the heat. Funny how all of the people suddenly disappear when it gets too hot to panhandle.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.