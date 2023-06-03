Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Chris and Wade from Neat Pools! Chris helped me pick out a great hot tub that was within my budget, and Wade installed it in just a few hours. Wade took extra time explaining the various functions on the control panel so that the spa will stay clean.
Orchids to Chad, The Tree Man. He returned my call, showed up on time, went over and above the call of duty and did an outstanding job on my trees. He charged a very fair price for his work, too. I find it very refreshing to find someone with his work ethic in this town.
Onions to the school for charging families $10 to park on graduation night and at football games. What a tacky way to make money from other families at a time of celebration. What about all of us being here for the community?
Orchids to the nice post about friendly neighborhoods. It is so nice to see they are still around, unlike our neighborhood which has constant barking dogs, homes with hate-filled art displayed, and a home that has been sold five times over just a few years. Plus, a vibe that will make your skin crawl.
Orchids to A Tow Truck and Big O Tires. Two great businesses that saved me on a very hot afternoon in a parking lot when the alternator went out on my car. A Tow got me home and got my car to Big O Tire. Fantastic! Jobs well done. Thank you.
Orchids to Jakob at McDonalds on Swanson Avenue! He is friendly, efficient and an asset to your restaurant.
Orchids to educators, librarians, service clubs, businesses, doctors, dentists, medical personnel, moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles, cousins, babysitters, fundraisers, PTA and PTOS, neighbors, volunteers and religious organization who help our kids every day to graduate. It takes a city, Lake Havasu City. A thankful grandma and grandpa.
