Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my love bug, my mentor, my judge of character, my everything. You are my light under the bridge, my confidant, my everything. After a hard day at the bar, which consists of 20 hour shifts, you still find the time to grift us a free meal. Love you.
Onions to the $1.07 tip on your $49.93 to go order. You obviously need that $1.07 more than I do so you can keep it.
Orchids to Ms. Shana at Hilltop, she is an amazing teacher and truly a blessing to our young ones.
Orchids to Dr. Lyster for being a very good doctor. Onions to Havasu for losing him.
Onions to you. You never had a restraining order. You continue to message your ex and lead him on while your children think he stalks you. You’re a liar and use Christianity to deceive. Your dating record speaks volumes on your character.
Orchids to A2Z Recycling for the best prices in town on my recyclables.
Orchids to The Cool Dude Air Conditioning and Heating. Roko is very fair and very prompt. He quickly diagnosed the issue, added freon, and it’s cool again!
Orchids to Lowe’s for the beautiful veteran’s memorial they set up in the parking lot. As a veteran, I really appreciated it.
Orchids to Havasu Regional Medical Center emergency room staff. My 92 year old mother was treated in the emergency room by the night shift and received excellent care from nurse Jeanette. Thank you, Jeanette, and your co-workers.
Orchids to the pool company and crane operator that took the pool over the house instead of thru it!
Onions to digital coupons that have no alternative! When will merchants realize that their most loyal and regular customers are often elderly locals who cannot afford or do not have access to smarty phones?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
