Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the chefs who provided the soups at Mount Olive Lutheran church before the Lent service. I tried all six soups and they were delicious. A good turnout of eaters.
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to the chefs who provided the soups at Mount Olive Lutheran church before the Lent service. I tried all six soups and they were delicious. A good turnout of eaters.
Orchids to Ashley, bartender at the Elks, for her concern and help after I fell down entering the bar area. Also to the members who helped me in getting up off the floor. Much appreciation.
Onions to the Onion-giver about the woman whose purse was left abandoned in a shopping cart but then returned to the owner who graciously thanked him for finding er purse and shook his hand. What she doesn’t know is the union grocery employees are not allowed to accept tips. It was likely that she offered something in return for the young man’s responsible thoughtfulness.
Orchids to Sonora Quest Laboratories. The ladies there are so friendly and helpful. Special thanks to Maria, who went out of her way to make me feel at ease. They all truly care about their patients. I appreciate all you do and the caring way in which you do it. Thanks.
Orchids to Dr. Noronha. What a great family physician. The entire staff was ever so friendly and professional. Dr. Noronha made my pain go away without drowning me in medicines and pain relievers. Great job and thanks to all!
Onions to the city for not repairing our roads in a timely manner. We have one of the top tourist destinations in the state and more revenue than the city has ever seen, but I don’t see anyone repairing our roadways.
Orchids to the staff at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center for helping resolve multiple issues with my prescription glasses. You always seem to go above and beyond. Plus, everyone is always so pleasant and eager to help! Thank you.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
