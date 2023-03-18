Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Steve at Don’s Autobody. Such a gentleman and excellent service. He went the extra mile and Chad, is amazing. Thank you so much.
Orchids to Kat and Dr. Wendy for awesome customer support for my dog.
Onions to the office whose front desk people need training. Your office manager needs to go back to grade school for her behavior.
Orchids to Dr. Heiner, surgical nurses, and recovery nurses for taking such good care of me during and after surgery. Dr. Heiner and all at Lakeside Orthopedics are the best!
Orchids to Ryan at All American Air. He re-wired and fixed my air conditioning . Thank you Ryan.
Orchids to Dr. Noori and his staff at Lakeside Spine and Pain Institute. He and his staff provide a high level of professional treatment to each and every patient. We are fortunate to have Dr. Noori here in Lake Havasu City.
Orchids to Air Control for being fair, professional and patient. From the helpful customer service folks to the knowledgeable technicians. You are all truly appreciated.
Orchids to Dr. Anderson and staff. William and his staff were very professional and compassionate with my treatments. Many thanks to Tammy for all the after hour calls to check up on me.
Orchids to Diligent Tree Service! You are a tree trimming and yard service that is uber dependable. You showed up when you said you would. You are a business man who stands by his word which is rare in Lake Havasu City today. Great job.
Orchids to Deanna at Great Clips. One of the best haircuts I have had in a long time
