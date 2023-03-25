Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. McGuire Veterinary Services and staff for referring me to M.J. to help calm down Sydney and being able to muzzle her without too much effort so she could get her shots. Great people and very helpful. Thank you!
Orchids to the many drivers who have taken the driver safety class at the Senior Center. This is a wonderful public service and keeps more of us safe. I get an insurance discount, too. Such a deal.
Onions to the solar company. The salesmen with will not return your calls once you have signed on the dotted line and their finance company has deceptive tactics with no regard to their actions. Disheartening to know a local salesman allows this to happen.
Orchids to Shawn and Kevin of Bluewater Charters for the informative and comfortable jetboat tour we enjoyed through Topock Gorge to Pirate Cove. Well worth the cost aboard a clean, air-conditioned vessel to see beautiful scenery and learn the history of native Americans and early explorers.
Orchids to Rudy’s Glass for our new shower doors. Friendly and knowledgeable staff and a pleasure to work with. Our doors are beautiful!
Onions to local medical facility. My doctor sent my order for an MRI, but after three weeks nothing yet was scheduled So I asked the MRI to be sent to Kingman and the MRI was order scheduled in three days.
Onions to not having a bus service to take us to Laughlin to gamble. I sure miss it.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body shop for fixing my door and window issue on my F250. The staff was so very polite and happy to help. A definite “go to” place for vehicle body damage. Thank you to Don’s.
