Another beautiful Day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Verizon staff on Swanson. Andrew, Jordan, Sandy, Michelle, Michael, Heather and especially Gina who all had a hand in securing my new phone. Yeah! I can finally communicate!
Orchids to Mills Brothers. We recently purchased a bed with a complete mattress set from Mills Brothers and it was promptly delivered the next day. The delivery men were in and out in less than five minutes. I highly recommend this company to anyone buying a new bed and/or mattress set.
Orchids to Safeway customer service. Always friendly and polite. They have the best customer service desk in the city.
Onions to the number of jaywalkers in this city. Especially on McCulloch Boulevard! Everytime I drive down that street I have to stop for a pedestrian who is crossing illegally. There are crosswalks there; please use them.
Orchids to Rudy’s Glass. I bought a vintage desk worth a lot of money and needed a glass topper to protect the desk surface. Rudy’s Glass came out and measured my desktop and produced a beautiful glass topper that fit perfectly on top of my desk. I highly recommend them!
Orchids to Havasu Dentistry. They have great customer service. The entire staff is just great and put you at ease. Their procedures are painless, too! I highly recommend Dr. Kurtz and his staff if you need dental work done.
Orchids to our waitress at Cho Praya Thai restaurant. She was efficient, friendly, helpful and an asset to her employer. Even bagged up our leftovers. Great gal, great food, be back soon. God Bless.
Onions to flying flags tattered by the wind. Can we show some respect, please?
