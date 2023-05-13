Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the couple who walk their dogs but don’t pick up after them. That is unacceptable.
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to Johnny’s Auctions. For the first time ever we attended a live auction and we had a blast. Johnny’s Auctions seems to have something of everything for everyone. It was fast, fun and he got everything sold at fair prices for buyer and sellers. He has more local auctions scheduled soon and we will be there. Julie
Onions to the club. Gina ,Mo, Tarina and Trish were very good bartenders. All gone because of an over ambitious and untrained manager. Time for a change.
Orchids to the smoothness of bar and food staff on Monday night at our local #2399 Elks Lodge. The service was excellent and thank you to the staff of superheroes who rarely get the credit they deserve for tolerating us “ole” locals. Hats off and you all rock!
Onions to the owner who removed a popular beer from his pub much to the dislike of many of his customers who are faithful patrons. Too bad his personal beliefs do not coincide with his loyal patrons.
Orchids to Antonio at the T-Mobile store for helping my husband graduate from the flip phone to an I-phone. He was so patient and answered all of our questions, Thank you.
Onions to the man who couldn’t control his temper at the local gas station. Cussing and yelling at a car as it is pulling out does absolutely no good. You accomplished nothing.
Orchids to the Emergency Medical Technicians who assisted an emergency situation for my husband. You were kind and professional and my husband owes his life to you.
Orchids to the kind couple who stopped to help me. I tripped over my own two feet in front of Wendy’s and I could not move. I injured my ankle and my leg was bleeding really badly. You just got out of your car and offered help. Thanks.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
