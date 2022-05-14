Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids, to David at the Javelina Cantina. He provides great service, and is always fun to talk because he lifts our spirits and makes having dinner fun. We always look forward to having him a our server.
Orchids to the Safeway employees who are always so nice. The only place in town, it seems, where the cashiers always greet you with a smile.
Orchids to Walgreens pharmacy. The staff are always so nice and the best thing of all, the fast pass! No line to stand in. Thank you!
Onions to the short lights crossing State Route 95. The light stayed green only long enough for two cars to cross, then went red again where we waited and waited for it turn green. The lights crossing the highway are that short all over town, it doesn’t matter which intersection you are on. Can’t anything be done about that?
Orchid to Randy’s Hilltop in Desert Hills. You have an amazing selection. I found the single barrel, that is normally quite difficult to find, that I needed for a special groom.
Orchids to Paradise Wild Wave Rentals. I had company and rented a pontoon boat for the day. I looked look around and they had the most reasonable rates and there were no hidden fees. They get you on and off the lake and fill the gas up. So pleasant and professional, too. Thanks.
Orchids to Riverview Vision Center. My wife and I recently had to come to Lake Havasu City to Riverview Vision Center to get her new eyeglasses. The staff and the Dr. went above and beyond with their friendly, polite service. They made the visit well worth the drive from Kingman. Thank you to the entire staff for this great experience. From the minute we walked in until we left, everyone was courteous, helpful and friendly, Again, thank you all.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
