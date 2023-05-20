Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Northside Grill at the The Shops at Lake Havasu. It has some of the best food I have eaten. I recommend eating there.
Orchids to AARO HVAC for taking care of a difficult furnace repair. I was impressed with how they persevered under challenging conditions. They did a great job and the cost was very reasonable.
Orchards to Tim Brown Construction and Roofing, They did an awesome job re-roofing my house. The job was done quickly, very neat, and clean, and at a fair price. I highly recommend him for your roofing needs.
Orchids to Dr. McGuire, veterinarian. He truly cares about his patients and the patient’s parents! A true professional with no upselling. Thank you, again, for being an awesome veterinarian and person!
Orchids to Mills Brothers. They are super great to work with and appreciate the exceptional customer service. Thank you.
Orchids to Jamie of Lowe’s customer service! Extremely helpful in every way as we purchased a new refrigerator.
Orchids to Angel at Smith’s. He’s a very professional and nice bagger at the cashier’s station. He knows his stuff and works well with all of the cashiers. Seems like a real team player. Great job! Thank you, Angel!
Orchids to Walgreen’s employees Kelly and Teresa who gave 100% to help a disabled (temporary, I hope) woman early Wednesday morning who had major difficulty with the operation of the photo machine. May God bless you for your kindness.
Onions to whatever it is about Lake Havasu City that seems to be attracting so many hateful and radical people. Since I moved here some 20 years ago, Lake Havasu City was a small, but friendly city; quite the contrary now!
