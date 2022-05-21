Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Lake Havasu Bass Club and President Brian Kuhn for putting together an epic event for high school students. Very well organized bass tournament and most important, fun for all.
Orchids to the special lady I met at CVS holding the miniature schnauzer. When I told her my 15-year-old doggie recently died, she graciously let me cuddle her sweet dog and she hugged me too. Thanks for your kindness.
Onions to customers who come into our offices and think we want to listen to you loudly whistling a happy tune. Believe it or not, we are trying to work, answer phones and concentrate on our work.
Orchids to Mark Fresh at Suddenlink, who went way beyond the call of duty to help us. Thanks, Mark. The Montana Kids!
Orchids to the wonderful folks at A & E Flooring and Construction for the beautiful design and workmanship during the remodel of our shower and toilet area on Arizona Lane. We love it!
Onions to the obtuse hate filled sign screwed to the fence. Nine years of this hate-filled sign, including years of exhibition of speed, along with extreme noise pollution and dirty exhaust is not live and let live. A decade of this spite filled, unrelenting ugliness is all digitally documented, tattletale.
Onions to the party of ladies. One of you didn’t tip the server, several tipped poorly. He didn’t add gratuity because you all seemed nice. Not a good witness or being kind to your fellow neighbor.
Onions to people who bring their dogs into grocery stores. Dogs do not belong near people’s food. As fond of your dog as you are, your dog is not as important as good hygienic practices toward other people’s food. This used to be common sense, however, we all know common sense isn’t as common as it used to be.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
