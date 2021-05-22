Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Chris at Suddenlink. Our internet went out on Sunday and we called Suddenlink Sunday afternoon. They scheduled is for an appointment for the very next morning. Chris came out and fixed it. He was helpful, friendly, and very professional. Thank you!
Orchids to Dr. Bechtold. We were both impressed with him. He was very thorough and took his time explaining and answering any and all questions we had concerning my husband’s kidney issues. Thank you for you great service to us. We appreciate you and we are glad to have you in Lake Havasu!
Onions to snooty comments from neighbors. You claim I’m dragging the value of your house down because of my “yard art.” According to Zillow mine just went up. Did yours? You people need to take your whining to someone who cares. Go suck down another martini and leave me be!
Onions to the old lady who backed into my car in the parking lot. What medication do you take? You were out of it. You should not be behind the wheel. It’s the same as driving while intoxicated. You became a liar because you were scared. I hope you can live with yourself. Karma will come for you.
Orchids to Mohave Roofing from start to finish excellent job, from Tim, the guys and gals in office!
Orchids to Odessa at Staples for excellent customer service in assisting us with a recent transaction. You really care about your customers, and it shows. We always feel well taken care of there. You and your staff set a great example. Thank you!
Orchids to Dan and John from Shoreline Plumbing! Not only did they eradicate the disgusting sewer smell coming from my drains, they are most importantly very intelligent, respectful and extremely kind!
Onions to the city. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out more traffic enforcement is absolutely necessary on our roads with the influx of angry, speeding Californians taking over our roads.
Orchids to Billie at Walgreens for being so helpful.
