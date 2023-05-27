Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Just Meats. I grilled some ribeye steaks from there and I couldn’t believe how good they were. The meat was melt in your mouth tender. I can’t wait to go back.
Orchids to wonderful neighbors. It’s so nice to know there are still strong and friendly neighborhoods intact where people continue to look after you, even when you are out of town. Just really great people. Thank you, again.
Orchids to Jake and Alex from Epic Epoxy for my beautiful garage floor. The price was fantastic too.
Onions to the resident who has left the blue-covered boat on the street for three plus weeks. A lot of us must have missed the news that the city has indicated it is OK to use the city streets as your own parking lot.
Onions to my mother of 89 years of age having to wait for one hour and 45 minutes past her scheduled appointment to have a three minute visit with her eye doctor. That is unacceptable. Seriously!
Onions to the custodians who do more walking around talking and gossiping rather than cleaning. Just remember, if you have time to lean you have time to clean!
Orchids and a thank you to all of the lunch staff duty aides for all of your help throughout the school year. You all did an amazing job. We are going to miss having you around next year!
Onions to the driver turning onto Palo Verde from Rainbow Drive by the high school. You wanted to turn but failed to notice the traffic on Palo Verde was stopped. You almost caused an accident because you were in a hurry.
Orchids to The Palm Tree Guy! Luis and his helper did a great job removing trees and trimming others. Hard working gentlemen! Thank you, Marianne
Orchids to Dynamite Roofing! Everyone, from the office workers to the roofing crew were outstanding. Thank you. Your happy customer on Pueblo Drive.
