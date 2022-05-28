Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Ron and Marc at Britton Auto and Truck repair. They are the only two I will let touch my vehicle! They are honest, reliable, and always do their best to ensure my vehicle is safe.
Onions to the local glass company. They provided very unfriendly service, no please or thank you.
Orchids and a big thank you to Ricky and Bradley Chevrolet for fixing our flat tire as we were headed out of town. The culprit was a monster drill bit waiting for us on State Route 95.
Onions to the handymen who advertise but don’t return calls. We seniors need help but can’t get it!
Onions to the political supporters who have hijacked the word “patriot” as a description of your political party only. We are a military family, patriots and we love our country as much as you say you do. We, as Americans, are all Patriots!
Onions to the media for frightening new mothers regarding formula. There was no formula before the 1960s and babies thrived on evaporated milk, water and Karo syrup formula or pasteurized milk, water and honey formula which we made every day. My babies are now in their late 50s and early 60s - - so do the research and do not stress.
Onions to all the onions about dogs in Rotary Park. I don’t like them there either, but must we be reminded every day? There are other onions to talk about!
Orchids and kudos to Dr. Lyster for his dedication in helping his patients and establishing an up-to-date cancer center. We will miss him but he is moving on to a new adventure and journey. We wish you the best of success in your new endeavors. P Adams.
