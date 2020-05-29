Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the onions about wearing a mask. No, we are not sick, but you may be, so we are protecting ourselves from getting your germs.
Orchids to the Bradley Auto Group for honoring and showing appreciation to teachers in LHC! I am forever grateful for having the incredible opportunity to drive a new vehicle each quarter of the school year as recognition for Teacher of the Year. Thank you so much! Mrs. Hagen, LHUSD.
Onions to the car washes. We have three so-called car washes in Havasu and not one of them have good customer service. One company tints windows, gives you one price and charges you more when finished. The second one doesn’t know how to clean a car. The third one made me wait for 30 minutes for them to open and had two other cars cut ahead of me. Real nice business.
Onions to the city. What is your problem? Our city is being taken over by covid-19 visitors that don’t know enough to stay home. We are staying home to help our city. I guess the almighty buck comes first.
Orchids to the Boathouse! Amazing food, clean and sanitized. Our server Sami was incredible! This is by far our favorite place to eat!
Onions to out-of-town owners of short term rentals, oversized boats taking up already torn up streets. Greed is worse than the virus you are subjecting us to.
Onions to all the people who have the power in Havasu to protect us from covid-19. Social distancing has become non-existent. Some restaurants neither practice nor care to protect their employees or their customers. And when the health department was questioned they know nothing.
Orchids to HavasuLarue for excellent service in bringing back to life what appeared to be dead computer. All at a great price. HwyRover.
Orchids to Animal Hospital of Havasu. Thank you for caring for my dogs as you do. It meant so much to me that Dr. Buckman and MJ would be there in the middle of the night to help my girl and her pain.
Onions to the receptionist at HRMC for being so rude. After I filled out the patient/visitor form using my own pen, she said in an authoritative voice, “put the pen back on the table” twice. I brought my own pen! Learn to use “please.” Be nice.
Orchids to True Care Urgent Care. Very compassionate staff, nice and clean facility. I will use this facility for all my urgent care needs in the future.
Onions to no guidelines. Why are there no corona virus guide lines in place in Lake Havasu City and on the lake? Please help us before our city becomes the next hot spot in the United States.
Orchids to the new urgent care for being open 365 days a year, and being here for us on Memorial Day.
Orchids to Lisa at Dane’s Bar for hosting a rattlesnake avoidance class for our dogs this Memorial Day weekend. Also thank you to the instructor who was wonderful with the dogs, you both were great.
Onions to the store that re-opened for business but followed no cautionary advice. The line was outside the entrance door. An employee with a mask controlled customer entry as other customers exited. No social distancing, masks were minimal and the employee controlling the line continually slid her mask up and down while carrying on a conversation close-up with friends.
Orchids to Mark of Marks Construction for the great work he did on our bathroom. Thank you for all that you did. So sorry about all of Stella’s barking. Be well and safe. Cherie
Orchids to Dan McNulty and Jerry Pockrandt for doing a great job organizing the Elks Golf League each week.
Onions to our UPS driver leaving parcels outside without knocking or ringing. Recently, they left cosmetics in the mailbox. Mail comes in the afternoon and in the desert heat that could be bad for cosmetics, meds, etc. When I worked for UPS, signatures were required 90% of the time, now they can’t even ring the bell when at the door.
