Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Quality Fence. Thanks for the continued service on my lovely fence. You guys are the best!
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to the Elks Lodge for hosting a great event. The Elkettes did a great job on the Elder Fraud and Search and Rescue presentation. Good information.
Orchids to the young lady who helped my sister out in her wheelchair after her ankle surgery. She was kind, smart and patient. I wish I could remember her name but kudos to her. She was very helpful.
Orchids to those who adopt animals and give them their forever homes. That level of kindness resonates throughout the community and everyone is better for it.
Orchids to All About Fencing. We found them to be a great overall company. The job we hired them for was done efficiently and the installers were friendly and respectful. I highly recommend them for anyone who needs fencing done.
Orchids to Beauty Slayer’s Salon and Suites. I was very happy with the haircut and other services I received here. It was nice to actually be listened to and given what I wanted. That’s a rarity in hair and salon services, I am most pleased and would not hesitate to use them again.
Onions to the nonprofit for allowing the purchase of a memorial for somebody other than veterans. This fundraiser was originally intended to honor veterans. Let the other groups create their own memorials.
Orchids to Dr. Barnes at Lakeside Orthopedic. I’m old, so, I’ve been to lots of doctors, mostly specialists, and this man talked to me like I was his neighbor. I just kept talking and asking him personal questions and he answered! I got my shots to feel better and walked out smiling. Thanks so much. The quiet patient.
Orchids to Anthony at Albertsons. What a great and caring employee!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
