Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Suddenlink technician Ernesto who came out and solved our internet problem. Other technicians had missed many issues that were continuing to cause us problems. He went above and beyond to search for all of these issues. Suddenlink has a real gem with him. Plus, he is so very nice.
Orchids to our server, Justin, and the kitchen staff for the quality of our happy-appy food and service at the Boathouse Grill. They treated the older ladies with respect. Thanks to everyone.
Onions to the city for not having a good working air conditioner inside the pool area at the Aquatic Center.
Onions to me for waiting so long to send an orchid to the nice lady who returned my visor on McCulloch Boulevard when it blew off my head and into the street. Thank you, kind lady!
Thank you to the gentleman on Angelfish Drive who twice, so far, has delivered my mail to my house on Chickasaw Drive. Really, I appreciate it.
Orchids to the young man, Drew, working the front desk at Planet Fitness. He is always so polite and kind to my wife and I. He always greets us with a smile on his face when we walk in!
Orchids to Tammy who was so nice and professional in helping me join Anytime Fitness. Good job filling in for the manager!
Orchids to the prisoners picking up trash along the highway that slobs have littered our beautiful world with.
Onions to unleashed dogs in the channel. Your dog (domesticated canine) is a pet. Coyotes (non-domesticated canine) are free to be dogs. It’s the law to leash your pet.
Please submit your entries of 40 words or less in person or email to Planner@havasunewscom.
