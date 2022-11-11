Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Rebecca at Boost Mobile for helping me understand my cell phone. At 93, I’m still learning how to use it!
Orchids to Rebecca at Boost Mobile for helping me understand my cell phone. At 93, I’m still learning how to use it!
Orchids to the truck driver who picked me up off the street. I was severely injured and unable to get up. My dog ran in front of me and I tripped over her leash. Thank you.
Orchids to Havasu Family Eye Care for getting my new glasses and fitted earlier then expected. No missed steps and my new glasses are much better. Ken.
Orchids to our neighborhood watch program for watching out for seniors and others in case they notice abnormal patterns and check up on you.
Orchids to McDonald’s manager and staff for their excellent customer service. I stopped in for a frappe and got the VIP treatment. It is very nice to know that such kindness and great service still exists. Thank you.
Onions and to the grocery store that has the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in the nice lounge area and then has an employee who calls out a paying customer who made a comment about the hate speech on the pub’s television. Talk about rude! I won’t be back.
Orchids to Consign Design for their beautiful Christmas products and display. I knew I was in trouble as soon as I walked in, and sure enough, I walked out $50 out of pocket. Love that place!
Onions to the Corvette driver who is afraid to put the pedal to the metal. Nothing worse than a slow sports car!
Orchids to Walmart. I bought three cases of fireplace logs and, literally, three hours later, they were professionally delivered to my home. I couldn’t believe it! Best customer service ever.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
It was extra painful to watch the president give that terrible speech to the count…
They say history doesn’t repeat itself, but the Biden administration is eager to p…
