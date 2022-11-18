Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Shoreline Plumbing for a quick and reasonable hot water tank install. Dan did an excellent job!
Orchids to the very thoughtful lady who bought several meals for our local veterans at Sam’s Place on Veterans Day. Regina will thank you in person on our behalf. What a wonderful gesture and very much appreciated.
Orchids to the very generous local merchants who donated baskets, gift certificates, donuts, ice, water, etc. to the “8th Annual Movin’ For Memory Walk”.
Orchids to the Elks for supplying and preparing the lunch for everyone and to all the folks who participated in the walk and the entire event.
Orchids to Kyle and the bakery crew at Albertsons for making a chocolate cake for me when the shelf was empty. You rock! Thanks so much for going out of your way. The chocoholic.
Orchids to Breakwater Grill for an outstanding job of serving the Havasis lunch. With nearly 50 people in attendance for lunch, the service was excellent, the food delicious and the staff was amazing. Thank you for bringing such a great venue to the southside. Havasis loves Breakwater Grill!
Orchids to Bad Miguel’s Mexican Restaurant. I love the food, it is always excellent. I just wish that the patio was more inviting now that the weather is nice for eating out.
Orchids to Just Meats. What a wonderful meat market, it far surpass any of our local grocery store meats. You must go and see. My son always buys prime and he was so impressed with this shop. The Soup Bone Lady.
Orchids to Culver’s for always having my favorite frozen custard dessert in stock!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
