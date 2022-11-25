Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our service workers, grocery clerks and contractors for making our foreign winter visitors from Canada feel welcome. Even with the look of how pretty our Canadian coins are and the constant complaining about why our coins are not Canadian, you persevere with respect and dignity dealing with loonies and toonies.
Orchids to Andrew at the Verizon store on Lake Havasu Avenue. I had to get a new phone and he was so helpful. He was kind, patient and knowledgeable without talking down to me. He is a true asset to Verizon. Thank you Andrew, you deserve a raise! Nancy.
Orchids to the young couple at Walmart who helped two struggling old people get their boxed Christmas tree over to the car and into the back seat. There are so many good people in this world and they need to be recognized. PS - Old age has its advantages sometimes.
Onions to our law enforcers. It seems every criminal in Lake Havasu City is getting a plea bargain. Whats next, no bond release? Before we know it, we will look like New York City. Stay armed.
Orchids for Aaron at Quality Air Control for the beautiful job he did on installing my new throne. Thanks., Aaron. From Kathy.
Onions to the dental office who was rude and snobby. My bridge broke and she told me I couldn’t get in until March. That’s four months. What dentist doesn’t help his patient in an emergency? We won’t be back. We found a dentist who cares.
Onions to lying in wait for a disabled 63 year old patriot so you can perpetrate unruly behavior. Never before on any planet is this acceptable from a 30 year old. I caught it all on camera and now legal has been contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.