Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to people who, for some reason, can’t put their phone up to their ear when having a phone conversation. Instead, they put the phone on speaker so we all have to hear your super important conversation (it’s not). Better yet, when they do it in a restaurant. If you have to have it on speaker, go outside or away from me! How rude.
Orchids to our wonderful police department. I had a positive experience regarding my lost cell phone. I am very grateful.
Onions to people posting onions about barking dogs. How is anyone supposed to know who’s dogs you are talking about?
Onions to the fraud attempt on my account. Thankfully, our hacking and anti-virus software caught it and notified us. Remember to always protect your information with additional software.
Orchids to Jamie at Cha-Bones for outstanding customer service. We appreciate your handling of the accidental booking error. T&M (regulars).
Onions to the lack of etiquette we seem to suffer these days. I was in a restaurant recently when a little girl was allowed to run around from table to table disturbing diners. Soon after, I was waiting in line at a local grocery store only to be assaulted by someone speaking loudly on their cell phone. The entire line could hear the conversation. Just rude.
An orchid to Oasis floors. Dave and his crew did an outstanding job installing my new carpet. Fast and efficient.
Orchids to Havasu Pest Control, especially to Vince and his helpers. They did an outstanding job getting rid of my termites. I found their treatment and clean up was a top job.
Orchids to the folks who stopped by the yard sale. I accomplished my goal. Thank you once again for your thoughtfulness.
