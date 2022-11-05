Orchids and Onions

Another beautiful day in Havasu...

Onions to people who, for some reason, can’t put their phone up to their ear when having a phone conversation. Instead, they put the phone on speaker so we all have to hear your super important conversation (it’s not). Better yet, when they do it in a restaurant. If you have to have it on speaker, go outside or away from me! How rude.

