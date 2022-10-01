Another beautiful Day in Havasu...
Orchids to Arby’s. I went through the drive-through but they forgot my drink. I caught it right away, and they not only got my drink but threw in a handful of cookies! I thought that was so awesome! Just a great example of wonderful customer service.
Orchids to Tire Man. They fixed my car so fast my head spun! Great customer service to all of them. I highly recommend this place.
Orchids to Sonora Quest. What great customer service. The folks there are all very nice and smart. Good customer service. I highly recommend them if you need that service.
Onions to talk of daylight savings time. Arizona does not partake. I wish the rest of the country would take our lead!
Onions to giving onions to the garbage men because they wake you up. Grow up! It’s a great service and we are lucky to have it. Plus, they do a great job. If that’s your main complaint in life, you have it pretty good.
Orchids to John at Connected Computer. You fixed my computer when I thought it was a goner for sure. Great job. Thank you.
Onions to whomever picked up my dolly when it fell off my truck and never gave it back. I came back for it as soon as I realized it had fallen off. It was not yours to take.
Onions to tipping 20%. That’s a huge amount of money these days. For two people having dinner, that could easily amount to $40. That’s a lot for a few minutes worth of work involving unskilled labor.
Onions to the brown four door sedan who can’t seem to signal anywhere he or she goes. I was behind you down Lake Havasu Boulevard for several blocks. You swerved in and out of lanes and finally turned off, all without once using your blinker.
