Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to a local grocery store’s customer service desk. I stood there waiting for 10 minutes and no one ever came to the desk. No checker acknowledged me either. I was very disappointed.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to a local grocery store’s customer service desk. I stood there waiting for 10 minutes and no one ever came to the desk. No checker acknowledged me either. I was very disappointed.
Onions to people I know falling and not having help. If you live alone, get a medical alert so you don’t lay on the floor, or even outside, for days without help.
Orchids to the Fire Department that can put a box outside your house with your key and contact information of a person of your choosing and contact that individual when needed.
Orchids to Myles at Final Touch Custom Detail. Your detailing of our old automobiles makes them shine like new. Buzznjudy.
Onions to the delivery service that one of our local grocery stores uses for delivery of groceries. Delivery orders have had missing items that were charged and items that I did not order were also charged. Orchids to the store manager. He made things right even though it wasn’t the store’s fault.
Orchids to the beer bar in Smith’s grocery. They have the best price for a craft beer poured into a cold pint glass. They also have a huge selection on tap and before you buy a glass, which comes with free popcorn, you can sample each one. Awesome.
Orchids to All American Air Conditioning of Lake Havasu City. When our air conditioning went out, the part we needed was going to take over a week to get. This is when we were having high
temperatures. They went to a fellow company to get us the part we needed. Thanks for the great service.
Big orchids to my friends Matt and Jenna Mansell. Congratulations on your business. I know I’m late, but we are very proud of you guys! Best welding business in the tri-state area.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
For a president in his late 70s, Joe Biden has been surprisingly forward-looking i…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.