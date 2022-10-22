Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Kelly at Wells Fargo Bank. She handled my checking account issue very efficiently and was very understanding about the problem. Thanks so much from a grateful customer.
Onions to our local post office. One day delivery came at 8:30 p.m. and next day delivery did not arrive at all. I get notifications so I know I was supposed to get seven pieces of mail on that day!
Orchids to the Orchid for the lady door greeter at the Eagles on Tuesday. Her name is Sheryl and she is also the Sunday morning door greeter. We were so glad to see that she was still there when we came back into town. She always greets with a big smile which makes our day.
Onions to the restaurant that has one price on the menu and a higher price when you get your bill. I have spoken to the manager at least six times and it has not been fixed. He does correct my bill each time.
Onions to the judgmental idiot who arrogantly thinks they know what is going on with people in the handicapped parking. Even professional physicians don’t make that call by just watching.
Orchids to a lovely lady named Wanda. I locked my keys in the car and she took me home to get another set. She wouldn’t even take a tip. I am so grateful, as I left my phone at home and my little dog and I were really stranded. Thank you so much and God bless you. Elaine.
Orchids to Antoinette in Smith’s customer service. I know I’m probably spelling your name wrong, but you were awesome to refund all of my clipped coupons that did not appear on my receipt. This is just the latest professional kindness that you have shown over the years. You are appreciated!
