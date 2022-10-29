Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to those who are willing to run for school board, especially those who do their homework and know what’s going on. We are grateful for your willingness to be involved in our community! Working together to improve public education helps everyone.
Orchids to Riverview Vision Center. It is always easy to schedule an appointment with them. They are quick and have a great selection of frames. I really appreciate their knowledge about insurance, too!
Orchids to Scotty’s Chicken. I got home and they had given me an extra piece of chicken! Always great service and quality food.
Onions to the onion- giver complaining about Safeway’s parking lot exits and entrances. Find another grocer who has a lot you like. Then, I can get my parking spot in the front back.
Onions to the restaurant or food truck that dumped their mango rinds on our property. You couldn’t put them in a trash bag and in your dumpster? We had to shovel your mess. No feeding the mice and rats. Gross!
Onions to whomever does burnouts on our property scattering rocks all over the alley. Good thing you didn’t hit the mango rind pile.
Orchids to Vern at West Coast Outdrives for knowing how to be a good business neighbor. He helped clean up the rocks from the burnout. Reminds me of how Lake Havasu City used to be.
Orchids to our Lake Havasu City street cleaner who worked so hard on cleaning the curve on Tanglewood Drive. They did an excellent job!
Orchids to both cinemas in town. They have really upgraded to wonderful chairs and a very comfortable atmosphere to watch the movies in. Thank you!
