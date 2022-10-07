Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the young man driving a maroon colored smaller pickup down Cherry Tree Boulevard. I think our wonderful sign said you were going around 58 miles per hour. Find another route if you want to drive that fast. Oh, that’s right, onions to the city for not creating another route.
Orchids to JC at Albertsons. He is the most professional and kind person here in town. He is our shining star and is a great example for others.
Onions to the person who ran over my mailbox on Amigo Drive and did not leave a note. Sorry about your driver’s side mirror that you left in the street. If you need your mirror back, you can pick it up at the police department.
Orchids to Erica and Steve at Sanchez-Hawkins Jewelers. You both are always helpful, honest, and fair. My ring looks amazing. It looks new and not repaired. I can’t thank you enough. I highly recommend you.
Onions to Lake Havasu City’s new residents. Please remember you moved here for a reason. Please leave your entitled ways back in your old town! Otherwise, it won’t be long before this place feels like the home you left behind.
Onions to the last Bank of America ATM located on Swanson. Every time my daughter and I go there it’s either down for days, out of cash, out of service or there’s a long line.
Orchids to Jessica and Ashley from All American Fuel for saving the day. Ashley, you’re an angel. You went out of your way to bring cables down.
Orchids to Jared at O’Reilly’s. He went out of his way to help change out a battery for me.
Onions to my husband for not helping me change my battery out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.