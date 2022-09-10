Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to road maintenance. The road maintenance worker has been found! I received a call and he is alive and well. He is just so busy clearing streets and he will appear when it’s our turn. I am thankful he is safe, and I should thank him for doing his job in this horrific heat.
Orchids to Pamela Galovich, campus librarian at Mohave Community College. You are always willing to go the distance. You welcome students with a great smile and you are always so helpful. Most of us would be lost without you. Thanks for being there!
Onions to the school district for COLA increase by percentage of wages instead of a flat rate to all employees. Administrators always getting the largest increases and those at the bottom getting the least. Inflation effects those paid on the bottom the hardest.
Onions to the onion regarding taxpayer funded storm clean up. Are you offering to foot the bill for the “large rocks” suggested? If not, I go with the more economical clean up. Nothing stops private owners using rock or installing curbs to control run off, or even sweeping/shoveling escaped dirt back onto property. It’s called personal responsibility.
Orchids to Milemarkers! Their commitment to this community is amazing! Their staff always has a smile on their face, and beam with pride when explaining their programs! We enjoy it when you come to talk to our group about your programs and the outstanding progress!
Orchids to Tony and Stevo at Signature Stone for our gorgeous new granite countertops. We shopped around some and Tony was recommended. The price beat others and their workmanship was incredible. Big Thanks! Donna and Scott.
