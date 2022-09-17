Another beautiful Day in Havasu...
Orchids to Lake Havasu Golf Club. The work and care you have put into this golf community is amazing! Thank you for giving us a great place to enjoy and play golf and for all of the wonderful, kind people who work there! Truly awesome. You are a fabulous neighbor. Keep it up!
Orchids to Ana at Bashas’ for her kind help. This old lady had once again left her card out of her purse and neither phone number works. She graciously assisted me in getting me on the approved role so my number should now work. Saved me $15 that day. Bless you Ana!
Orchids to Jason, our pool guy, for doing such a great job on our pool service amd for getting our filter all cleaned. The pool stays looking better than ever. Great job!
Onions to thinking a smart phone is required to load digital coupons. Surprise! You can do it right on your personal computer or device you used to send your onion! All it takes is about 20 minutes to load coupons and the savings are worth it!
Orchids to the new bar and grill called “Pariah”. It’s wonderful to have a place to meet new people with the same hobbies. You can also buy a name placard for the back of your stool, or not; no one really cares.
Orchids to laughing at Mr Magoo, Humpty Dumpty, Tattoo, and Hansel n Gretel. When you get by living here you might know how awesome this city is, but be honest. Know your words to be true or zip it. Cartoon characters and fairy tale characters are laughed at.
Onions to the vehicle that was riding the back end of another car down Rainbow Avenue near the high school when school was letting out on Thursday. He was driving well over the normal speed limit, never mind the fact that it’s a school zone during a busy time.
