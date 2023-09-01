Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Onion-giver about missing pet signs. We are all happy that you have found your pet, but not so happy that we are still looking at all the signs. Please remember to take those down.
Thank you for reading!
Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the Onion-giver about missing pet signs. We are all happy that you have found your pet, but not so happy that we are still looking at all the signs. Please remember to take those down.
Orchids to Evelyn at Javelina Cantina restaurant. We have a group of friends that get together for a weekly dinner out and Javelina Cantina is a favorite because of the great service. Evelyn does a fantastic job of managing all our orders and always does it with a beautiful smile!
Orchids to King of Pizza! Finally tried them out and I was not disappointed. I loved it! For $10, you can’t go wrong. It was amazingly delicious.
Orchids to Big State Movers. Joe was on time and his crew was very efficient. I was a bit hesitant to hire them because they are located in Texas. But, it turns out, they have family out here and come out here quite often for moving jobs. I’m glad I was one of their clients. Great customer service, great price.
Orchids to Kevin Allen for creating a spreadsheet for anyone interested to see how much more in electricity they are paying year over year. Great job, Kevin! Thank you.
Onions to those homeowners flying shredded, tattered flags. Please, people, have some community and country pride. Just sayin’.
Onions to those who make rolling stops halfway into the intersection. You are supposed to come to a complete stop behind the first white line in front of the crosswalk.
Onions to the phone service again. I lost my DSL and called the 800 number, that’s a joke. I finally got to talk to someone live and they told me the earliest they could send someone was in 8 days. I sure hope I have no emergencies with the house phone dead.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
Editor: I want to comment on Harold Sweeney’s recent letter. I witnessed such an e…
In a welcome move last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announ…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.