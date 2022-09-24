Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Sean and his team at Montgomery Pools. They are meticulous, professional and leave you with a quality finished product. Worth the wait. Thank you.
Orchids to the young guy at Home Depot who had the courtesy to ask me,+ “What are you trying to do?” He directed me to the stucco patch I needed, and he was right. Thanks for taking the time to help me. Home Depot should hire you!
Orchids to Havasu Community Choir resuming rehearsals for the upcoming Christmas concert. Orchids especially to the returning director, Darren Huntting. If you love to sing, we would love you to join us.
Onions to those who do not understand traffic rules. At a four-way stop, the left turning traffic must yield to traffic going straight. In the event two vehicles arrive at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way.
Onions to the short term rental group in our quiet neighborhood last weekend. They were shooting off large fireworks in the air. The police came by and shined their lights on the house and left. An hour later, another firework shot up in the air, police drove by again. And then one more time. Besides being illegal, they are loud, and lots of embers falling down on nearby roofs and yards. Are we powerless to bad behavior? No regard for neighbors.
Orchids to Jason our pool guy for doing such a great job on our pool service and getting our filter all cleaned. The pool stays looking better than ever. Great job!
Orchids to Thunderbolt Middle School for bringing back the taco bar. The kids really like it, especially with so many choice toppings to choose from!
