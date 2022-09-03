Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Romano’s for hosting the Havasis TapTV Trivia. Nina and Brooke rocked a full house with amazing service. Food was excellent and Romano’s made number one in the nation. Great job everyone! Let’s do this again!
Orchids to Dr. Kwon and his team for my successful surgery, and to awesome nurses Tara, Hollie and Fe and all the staff for their exceptional care while I was in Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Orchids to the resident on Monterey Drive who opened their garage area for rehabilitation use. The CERT team and the the firefighters who were fighting the house fire across the street during Wednesday night’s fire during the major rain storm that hit the city all benefited by his actions.
Onions to the businesses that have their handicap parking so far away from the door.
Onions to doctor offices that have automatic door openers that don’t work.
Need whoever checks on these issues to fix them.
Onions to the idea of public transit. Public transit has been tried by this city three separate times that I know of. The city has spent big money putting in transit stops, special cross walks for busing, and more. They have all cost the city big money and all failed. Remember the trolleys?
Orchids to Sean at Smith’s for getting the app on my phone.
Orchids to the lovely and vivacious lasses at Seam Dreams! I brought a small seat cover that needed some TLC, and they just grabbed it and sewed it while I sat. They were working on a sail or something, but bam! I thought I’d have to leave it! Nope! Thanks!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.