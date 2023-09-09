Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Clint Howard coming to town. I grew up watching the Andy Griffith show and have seen him in many of his movies and television appearances and it was great to meet him. He is a very nice man.
Onions to the rude and inconsiderate drivers. This isn’t the big city (California). Just because someone has Arizona plates, doesn’t mean they live here. Have patience and be kind.
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing! We called a couple of plumbers on behalf of our neighbor and Evan called us back first. He was already on overtime when he arrived and fixed our neighbor’s plumbing issue. No one knew who did the previous work leading to the current problem, so Van Rooy ate the fee and the cost of the parts! Van Rooy Plumbing you have earned 100% of my business moving forward because of how Evan treated my neighbor and I highly recommend them to anyone in need of plumbing work.
Orchids to the Holiday Inn Express. We only stayed for one night while traveling to Sedona, and I can honestly say that we had a great experience here. Check-in was a breeze, our room was clean and had everything we needed and the hotel was nice and quiet. Also, the continental breakfast was really good and just what we needed to get us on our way. I would stay there again.
Orchids to Juicy’s restaurant. I had a hard time finding a restaurant that could accommodate my sister who is allergic to all things gluten. But, Juicy’s was great! My sister had a wonderful gluten free meal and they didn’t act like it was a pain to pull off. They were more than happy to accommodate and I am grateful to them for that. I will keep them in mind for the next time my sister comes to town.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
