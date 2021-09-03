Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the coward. Both engaged in an affair for several months, yet you threw the girl under the bus. The nasty texts, vehicular damage, and slander she has endured over the last year is insane. Both of you are at fault but it isn’t fair what she has gone through while you play victim.
Orchids to the onion about the local club and the cliques and family members comment. If you are not a family member, part of a clique, or of the “club”, there is no need to offer to volunteer. In fact, figure yourself lucky if you even get a hello.
Orchids to Melissa and Melinda at Dr. Whelan’s Office and to Denise and Bridget at Safeway pharmacy with all of their kind help getting my husband’s medications straightened out. Much appreciated. HH
Orchids to Charles Bledsoe at Mattress Firm for superb, helpful service. I have severe hand contractures and typing is painful. In compliance with ADA law, Charles offered accommodation by typing a warranty form for me. Shirley.
Onions to the person who said servers make $15 an hour and don’t need tips.Not in this town! Servers make $9 an hour, and need and deserve, a good tip.
Orchids to Joseph in the deli at Basha’s. He is so helpful and he really knows his job. He is the best deli person I’ve had. My meat is always sliced perfectly. I will actually wait to order until he’s on the job. A great employee with an infectious smile that always lifts my spirts.
Orchids to election theorists. I will join the flat earth society, I will call Star Trekkies, we will do donuts and coffee, I will bring my flag. What fun! Ranger Steve
Onions to those who think they have to comment on 97% of the letters to the editor. Few people care what you think. Quit hiding in your house hovering over your keyboard and go find something beneficial that you are capable of, like sitting on a bench and feeding pigeons.
