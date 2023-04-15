Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the adults who let their kids run wild on their motorcycle throughout the neighborhood. The kids run through yards doing brodies, tearing things up and when confronted, the parents say “well, kids will be kids!” Really? What a great way to be raising them. No respect for others, at all.
Onions for too many studies and not enough action on everything.
Orchids to my Senior Tax Aid volunteers at the Senior Center for being a fun and easy team to work with while providing great tax preparation. Shout out to Gordon, Joni, Sue, Bob, Diane C, Diane D, Diane H, Danna, Holly, Nancy, Clyde, Jan, Lurina, Candy, Kris and Judy Mc!
Orchids to the Senior Center for allowing the Senior Tax Aid team the use of rooms during tax season. Without your help, we could not have provided free tax service to all those needing it-Thank You! Judy M.
Onions to some of the trustees and people of a lodge in town who do not respect the bylaws. They use curse words. It is getting way out of hand. The head of the lodge should show more respect of their bylaws.
Onions to the owner of the restaurant in town who raised the price of a certain beer two dollars due to an ongoing ideology of certain values of life in general. Time to think of your customers and put them first instead of your own personal feelings. JG
Orchids to Juan and his team at American Standard Roofing! I had my roof replaced and they did an excellent job in workmanship and customer service. Top-notch in every way. Thank you guys.
Onions to the court system. My neighbor has had four drunk driving arrests in two years and driving without a license but is still not in jail or prison. One day served and out each time. Sad!
