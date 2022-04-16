Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to Lake Havasu City traffic law enforcement. So much speeding, running of red lights, running stop signs and failure to use turn signals. All offenses are against the law!
Orchids to Bill, a volunteer at Avalon Park, who helped me with my flat tire. Thank you for all your help.
Orchids to finally making the last payment on my pub stool after 30 years of daily payments. It’s all mine from dawn to dusk. Thanks to all who supported and helped me along the way. Your enthusiasm kept me focused even when sometimes that focus was double vision. Feeling blessed.
Orchids to the awesome team at The Tire Man! I can’t believe how easy it was to get new tires. What a great team they have at this facility. All were helpful, polite and obviously experienced in getting customers back on the road in a timely manner. Thank you!
Orchids for all the hard working mail carriers. They work hard and long hours making sure we get our mail every day in all weather conditions, from cool 60s to very hot 100 +
Lets give ‘em a big thank you!
Onions to those who complain about the mail delivery service. Be thankful we live in a free socie-ty where you can get mail delivery unlike Ukraine. If you have nothing to do but complain, go volunteer. If you can’t get out, read a book. Get a life.
Orchids to doctor Buckman and his staff for the great care they took for my friend’s surgery. The eye looks fabulous and she’s doing great. Thank you again, you guys are the best.
Orchids to Nancy, coordinator extraordinaire of the “rabbits” at Lake Havasu Golf Club. Thanks so much for your effort on our behalf! Until next season!
Orchids to the front desk staff at Lake Havasu Golf Course. Natalie, Jake and Danielle. You do a terrific job. See you in January!
Orchids to the mail delivery. Those in charge should also try walking up some of these steep driveways to deliver packagesday or night! Remember when if it didn’t fit in the mailbox, one had to go to post office and pick it up?
Onions to the truck flying flags on the cor-ner of McCulloch and Smoketree. Veterans of Lake Havasu City took an oath to obey their Commander and Chief and active vets today do like-wise. This truck and its flags were very disrespectful to all veterans.
Orchids to Mark and staff at Blue Gem Jewelry! Mark went above and beyond to help me get two pendants made! Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart!
Orchids to Blaze and Smokey. Two of the best dogs in the world to babysit.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
