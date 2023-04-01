Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person who comes into my small local business and tries to find the same items on Amazon. Stop wasting our time! Shame on you! We all live here and when you support small business you support your community!
Orchids to Marc Zettle, owner of Curb Appeal. After holes were drilled in my patio and filled with cement during termite treatment, Marc got me matching paint for my cool decking and delivered it free of charge. Curb Appeal is always the best to work with!
Orchids to the wonderful man who adopted dear sweet Perdy from the shelter. Thank you for giving her a forever home.
Orchids to Fritz and his staff at Roadrunner Automotive for their skill and expertise in keeping my “Lil Red” in tip-top condition. I truly appreciate your attention to all the details! P.S.
Orchids to Eric at Jeff’s Restaurant Service. Prompt, knowledgeable and professional. Our new “go to” for appliance repairs!
Orchids to Rhonda, Dave, Deb and Terry for brightening up the wall at the front bar of the Eagles with new paint, custom bartender name plates and fun signs, much appreciated.
Onions to the reckless speeder in the black car leaving the Bison Boulevard pickle ball garage. You almost hit a walker; the police have been advised of the constant speeding on Bison.
Orchids to our local Jack in the Box. I recently drove through with our dog, Little Miss Roxie, with me. When I got to the window to pay for my purchase, the nice lady clerk saw Miss Roxie and asked if she would like a doggie treat. A very nice gesture. I love this city.
Orchids to LeGrand Plumbing. They installed a new shower at our residence. Always on time, clean, and very professional. Travis, and Wayne did an excellent job.
Orchids to the mayor and the majority of the City Council. There are thousands of people who support you and your decision making. Thank you for not letting the small, very loud, minority sway your dedication to the people of our city. We appreciate you!
Orchids to Doctor Chad Hartley. My back pain was immediately gone after surgery. Thank you for visiting me every day in the hospital and explaining the whole procedure to me in terms I could understand. Lake Havasu City is lucky to have your skills. Thank you, Shannon.
